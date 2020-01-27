Be A Part Of This Beach Clean Up Music Festival In The Andamans

Something Slow, a Berlin-based not-for-profit project, is organising The Ninth Isle 2020 from January 23 to January 27 at the Andaman Islands. It is a long weekend event where you will celebrate the slow living lifestyle along with live electronic music, beach clean-ups, island frolicking, yoga classes, and dinners among others. Something slow is working with Kachrewaale - The Waste People, a local initiative in the Andamans for the beach clean up project. There's going to be performances by artists like Jacob Groening, O/Y, ĀRĀ, Troja, Robosonic, Stephanie Szankay, Kosha, and Richie Thomas. The event is all about raising awareness about the impact of landfills and plastic accumulation on our environment. The price includes four nights accommodation, a short walk/bike ride from the island’s beaches and event venues, transfer from the port to your accommodation, breakfast, a survival pack including a map, cleanup and evening event program, music after dinner, open-air and beachside dancing. Start 2020 with this music festival with a cause.