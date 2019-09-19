The Organic World Opens A New Branch In Hsr!

The popular supermarket store for all things organic is now in HSR. The Organic World is known for hosting all sorts of organic consumables under one roof. You get fruits & vegetables, dairy, staples (including cold-pressed oils), personal care products, kitchenware, organic clothing at all in one store. So if you are an organic products consumer, this store should be on your favourites list. The Organic personal care products collection here is pretty impressive. It's competitive enough for the popular home delivery apps that we use. I could easily spot more than 5 or 6 organic brands in this category and that itself is quite a number. They keep a nice potted plants collection too. These are indoor plants in beautiful ceramic planters that are ready to gift. You may find lovely jute bags here too apart from some handmade eco-friendly home decor items. The store also keeps a nice range of cast iron and terracotta cooking vessels besides many brasses and terracotta water 'reusable' bottles. There's an entire clothing section here for both men and women. Mostly active or casual wear clothes for gyming or yoga. Anything and everything here is chemical-free or 'eco-friendly'. There are many organic chocolate brands here too along with energy bars in various flavours as well. There's even a makeshift Cafe here with seating for 6 to 8 people where you can order coolers and a select range of eatables. Overall a great store where you can find most organic products and brands