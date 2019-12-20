Don't Stop Beleafing: This Insta Planter Store Is Home Decor Goals

Just think about it. They’re chic, they’re eco-friendly and they purify the air. These are reasons enough to keep a house plant, we think. So, when we chanced upon The Plant Page on Instagram, we just went a little nuts. For starters, they have the loveliest collection of ceramic and terracotta pots (we even saw one shaped like a shoe). Plus, for an online store that’s only 6 months old, they have quite a good range of indoor and outdoor plants. We nearly bought some to keep on our desk, too.
The best part is that the prices here are fairly reasonable. A basic plant here starts from INR 250 and the most expensive one they have at the moment costs INR 800. Finally, a budget plant store! The best part is that they also customize planters. We spotted planters shaped like dogs, pencils and even deer. Delivery may take up to 1 week within the city. If it’s something you require urgently, they can get it delivered to you on that day itself. They also do bulk orders and party favours!
