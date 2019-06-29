Love The Wishing Chair? They Now Sell Clothing Too!

The Wishing Chair, a decor store right out of a Pinterest board in Indiranagar that is home to whimsical and dreamy home decor has launched its very own line of clothing for women - The Wishing Chair Wear. The Wishing Chair Wear is made out of 100 percent premium and organic cotton that is breathable and airy, perfect for the summer. The silhouettes are made especially to flatter the Indian body shapes and with prints of flowers, leaves, and lines that bring out the feminine charm. Each item of clothing is handmade and the prints are designed by the team with intricate details that brings out the whimsical charm of The Wishing Chair. Find peter pan collars, slim fit shirts, pencil skirts and dresses in pastel shades and understated prints. The clothing range starts at INR 1950 and upwards and you get a complimentary porcelain brooch in cute shapes of giraffes, cats, and fish.