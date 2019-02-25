This Artisinal Brewkitchen Is Definitely Worth A Visit!

Behold the magnificent Pyramid shaped brewery in the heart of Bangalore. Yes, you read that right. The Arena is one gorgeous place to jump onto the Microbrewery bandwagon in Bangalore. What makes it easily stand out is, of course, it's architectural design. It's constructed in the shape of a pyramid and is spread across 3 floors. The interiors are simply spectacular. "Oh Wow" were my exact words as I entered this place. Classy and sophisticated ambience. The menu focuses on Asian and Continental cuisine. I dined here on a Monday afternoon for lunch. As I'm a teetotaler I can't comment on the drinks. But, my friends sipped onto a few cocktails and loved it. The food was bang on! The taste and the plating exuded exceptional skill. Although I'm not a Sushi fan, I thoroughly enjoyed the Tempura Vegetables Sushi. But, what stole my heart was their Mushroom Croquettes. They literally melt in your mouth and are "Oh So Good". The Lebanese Lamb Balls were delectable too. Coming to the mains, we indulged in Burmese Khao Suey, Chicken Thai Curry and Jasmine Rice with Sliced Roasted Lamb in Korean Sauce. It's essential to save the best for the last, and the desserts stole the show. We tried the Paris Brest and Belgian Chocolate Fondant, and both were incredibly delicious. The service was warm and courteous and the servers had a thorough knowledge of the menu. One can easily sense that there's a lot of effort and skill that's gone into making this place. I'm certain that maintaining it isn't an easy task either. Note: They've come up with an Unlimited Lunch Menu priced at INR. 999+taxes, which offers unlimited Sushi, Dimsums and Baos from Monday to Friday. Simply put, there are a lot of reasons that definitely make Arena worth a visit.