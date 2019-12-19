This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!

Turanj: This little nook near Jakkur has been making waves in the biryani lovers’ circuit for its unique take on the much-loved classic. If you’re someone who travels long distances to find the perfect biryani then this place is a must-add to your list. Their chefs come from places around India and their one-of-a-kind take on biryani reflect their multicultural influences. What’s more, folks from Delhi and north India craving authentic home food will find exactly what they need here. Head to RK Hegde Nagar now! Or simply call the obliging restauranteur who owns this place who will guide you.