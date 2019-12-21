Vineyard Discover, Wine Your India is organising - Toast & Tickle at Howard Johnson by Wyndham - Hebbal on December 21. At this event, you will taste four different kinds of premium wines (white, red, sparkling) paired with suitable finger food. There's not going to be a standard training or presentation for the wine tasting, rather there's going to be three acts of stand-up comedy that will take you through the tasting process. When there is wine and stand up comedy filled with laughter, then your Saturday can't get any better.
Make Your Saturday All Fun And Merry With Toast & Tickle at Howard Johnson by Wyndham
What's Happening
Vineyard Discover, Wine Your India is organising - Toast & Tickle at Howard Johnson by Wyndham - Hebbal on December 21. At this event, you will taste four different kinds of premium wines (white, red, sparkling) paired with suitable finger food. There's not going to be a standard training or presentation for the wine tasting, rather there's going to be three acts of stand-up comedy that will take you through the tasting process. When there is wine and stand up comedy filled with laughter, then your Saturday can't get any better.
How's The Venue
Howard Johnson by Wyndham located in Nagavara is a five-star hotel known for its hospitality and services.
Pro-Tip
Call them at 9902202384 for registrations and payment.
Price
₹1800 upwards
Comments (0)