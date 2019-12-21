Make Your Saturday All Fun And Merry With Toast & Tickle at Howard Johnson by Wyndham

Vineyard Discover, Wine Your India is organising - Toast & Tickle at Howard Johnson by Wyndham - Hebbal on December 21. At this event, you will taste four different kinds of premium wines (white, red, sparkling) paired with suitable finger food. There's not going to be a standard training or presentation for the wine tasting, rather there's going to be three acts of stand-up comedy that will take you through the tasting process. When there is wine and stand up comedy filled with laughter, then your Saturday can't get any better.

