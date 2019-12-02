10 Places You Have To Check Off Your Travel List Before 2019 Ends

There’s less than a month left for the year (and the decade) to end! While that sounds scary enough, we think that there’s still time to cross things off your yearly bucket list. So, pack up your bags, grab bae or your friends, or just go by yourself and see how many places you can travel to before the new year is up:
Mallalli Falls
Located at the foothills of the Pushpagiri Hills, Mallalli Falls rests in between lush green forests and the clear waters of River Kumaradhara. It truly is a sight to behold. When you walk down the stairs and get to the falls, you’re bound to get wet with the drizzle. There’s not much else to do here, so just spend your time taking a year’s worth of photos.
Distance from Bangalore: 253.9 km
Time taken to travel: 5.5 hours (approx).
Shettihalli Rosary Church
The Rosary Church in Shettihalli is a must-visit. While it’s best to go there in the monsoon when it gets submerged, (you can float around in a boat to explore its ruined arches), you can still go this time of the year to look at the church and its Gothic architecture in all its glory! It makes for some Insta-worthy shots, in any case.
Distance from Bangalore: 201.2 km
Time taken to travel: 4 hours (approx).
Bijapur
Go to Bijapur (or Vijayapura, as it is now called) to wander and marvel at the mausoleums, minarets, mosques and watchtowers that were built here eons ago. From the magnificent Gol Gumbaz to the Mallik-E-Maidan (one of the largest surviving medieval cannons in the world), to the Ibrahim Rouza, said to be the inspiration behind the iconic Taj Mahal, it truly is a city of ancient wonders.
Distance from Bangalore: 525.2 km
Time taken to travel: 10 hours (approx, by road).
Kotagiri
Skip the Ooty crowds and go to the nearby Kotagiri. Located a little over 30 kms from Ooty, Kotagiri has tea estates and hills covered in mist. Just book yourself a room at one of the quaint cottages and bungalows that dot the place, and you’ll enjoy a nice, cosy holiday. It’s also known as a good trekking spot!
Distance from Bangalore: 301.3 km
Time to travel: 7 hours (approx, by road).
Lush Homestay
Can’t make it out of the city? Well, just head to Lush Homestay one weekend, then. Located in the city outskirts, this one has a pool, nature all around, cottages and a villa to check into. Inside, though, there’s a bunch to do. From a common area for tennis, foosball and plenty of space to play any other games, to watching the sunrise from the huge French windows, it’ll be a weekend to remember. In the evenings, bonfire and barbecues can be arranged!
Distance from Bangalore: 51 km
Time taken to travel: 1.5 hours (approx).
- Room Rent: ₹ 4300
Dudhsagar Falls
If you’re making your way to Goa, you might as well check out Dudhsagar Falls. Touted as India’s fifth-largest waterfall, it’s our favourite place to go trekking. All you’ve got to do is drive down to Kulem, and then trek to the base of Dudhsagar from there (that’ll be approx. 12 km). The route is fairly easy, and once you reach the base of the waterfalls, you can take a dip in the water or enjoy a small picnic with the squad!
Distance from Bangalore: 557.5 km
Time taken to travel: 11 hours (by road).
Malpe Sea Walk
Everyone who has been to Udupi would have gone to Malpe beach, but if you're the kind who appreciates the vast expanse of the sea, check out Malpe Sea Walk by the harbour. The 450m walkway is flanked by the Arabian Sea on one side, and the Suvarna River emptying out into the sea on the other, so it's quite the sight to behold.
Distance from Bangalore: 406km
Time taken to travel: 8.5 hours
Murudeshwar
A popular beach destination in Uttara Karnataka, Murudeshwar is known for its temple that has the second tallest statue of Lord Shiva in the world – a whopping 123-foot-tall idol. At the base of the statue, there’s an artificial cave that has statues depicting the story of Aatmalinga – that too, through a sound and light show!
Distance from Bangalore: 488.6 km
Time taken to travel: 9.5 hours.
Mundgod
Tucked away among the low hills and paddy fields en route from Hubli to Sirsi is a tiny, unassuming Tibetan town called Mundgod. The place has a separate Tibetan settlement – you’ll see it even as you enter the town. Monks clad in maroon robes, shops selling delicate china and clothing, and best of all – restaurants that serve authentic traditional Tibetan food. There are seven sprawling monasteries you can explore here as well.
Distance from Bangalore: 387.9 km
Time taken to travel: 7 hours (approx).
Golden Amoon Resort & Spa
Okay, first of all, this resort is Egyptian themed. Yup, you read that right. Now that you’ve taken in that bit of info, let us also add that it’s got the world’s largest Egyptian statue (66 feet in height). If that isn’t bizarre enough, just know that there’s a cave that has a disco ball that instantly transforms it into a party zone. There’s also a nine-hole golf course and cricket stadium here!
Distance from Bangalore: 45.3 km
Time taken to travel: 1.5 hours (approx).
