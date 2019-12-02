10 Places You Have To Check Off Your Travel List Before 2019 Ends

Go to Bijapur (or Vijayapura, as it is now called) to wander and marvel at the mausoleums, minarets, mosques and watchtowers that were built here eons ago. From the magnificent Gol Gumbaz to the Mallik-E-Maidan (one of the largest surviving medieval cannons in the world), to the Ibrahim Rouza, said to be the inspiration behind the iconic Taj Mahal, it truly is a city of ancient wonders.

Distance from Bangalore: 525.2 km

Time taken to travel: 10 hours (approx, by road).