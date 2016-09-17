Are you sick of the same old jeans, and the same old leggings and the same old everything you’ve been wearing below the belt? We say, you have no reason to be angry and helpless anymore, because these bottoms from Vajor are seriously so cool, you’d forget all about your skinny stuff. Anti-fit, easy breezy and oh-so-comfy, this is where we’re going for some sunshine and warmth.
Forget Skinny Jeans, These Pants From Vajor Will Love You For Who You Are
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 2100
- Available Online
Also On Vajor
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 2100
- Available Online
Comments (0)