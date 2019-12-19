Hit Up Vanilla Spice For Customised Cakes And Home-Baked Goodies

Specialising in themed cakes, Vaishali is all up for customising her creations as per your preferences. Going by the occasion and other details provided, she comes up with designs and flavours, from which you get to choose. So, from a three-layered Bear Princess Castle cake done up in pink, blue and gold to a red velvet and strawberry-flavoured camera cake {one of the most difficult cakes she has done so far, apparently}, the baker enjoys experimenting with designs and tastes. Making sure that the goodies are healthy, she uses wheat flour in her bakes. Want your little one’s birthday cake to be organic? She can whip that up, too!