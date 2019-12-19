Driven by her love for baking, city-based home baker, Vaishali Kalal’s goodies include everything from customised multi-tiered cakes to simpler chocolates and cake pops.
Hit Up Vanilla Spice For Customised Cakes And Home-Baked Goodies
Starting From Scratch
For Vaishali Kalal, who is IT engineer by day and dons the hat of a home baker at night, juggling two professions {both completely different from the other} comes more easily than you think, thanks to her passion for both. While she has been baking for close friends and family since 2000, it was only a couple of years ago that she decided to take it up on a larger scale, starting her sweet venture, Vanilla Spice.
Icing On The Cake
Specialising in themed cakes, Vaishali is all up for customising her creations as per your preferences. Going by the occasion and other details provided, she comes up with designs and flavours, from which you get to choose. So, from a three-layered Bear Princess Castle cake done up in pink, blue and gold to a red velvet and strawberry-flavoured camera cake {one of the most difficult cakes she has done so far, apparently}, the baker enjoys experimenting with designs and tastes. Making sure that the goodies are healthy, she uses wheat flour in her bakes. Want your little one’s birthday cake to be organic? She can whip that up, too!
Bakes And More
Apart from customised cakes, Vanilla Spice offers cookies, chocolate bars, cake pops {that’s cake lollipops, and we can’t get enough of them} and cupcakes along with snack boxes {think an assortment of mini pizzas and mini burgers, among others} and seasonal specials like Easter eggs. We tried some of the chocolates, with fillings like peanuts {this one reminded us of Snickers}, peanut butter and mixed berries, and found them quite delicious. While the cake pops make for a nice sweet fix, the cupcakes came with cute details like tiny stars made of icing. However, we think the frosting could do with a bit of improvement and, the packaging could be amped up, too {they’re working on this, we hear}.
#LBBTip
Want to bake up a storm yourself? Vaishali also conducts occasional baking classes, on special request.
Price: INR 1,000 upwards for cakes, INR 45 upwards for other products
Contact: +91 9739094471
Find Vanilla Spice on Facebook here.
