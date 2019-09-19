Located straight off the fisherman’s beach called the serenity beach in Pondicherry, Casa Lakshmi is a small lovely rustic renovated home with a glass wall overlooking the beach. Outfitted with AC, wifi, books and a kitchen - this one is great as an escape away from the more populated parts of Pondicherry. So, what are you waiting for? Plan your trip NOW!
Wake Up To Serenity Beach View From This Airbnb Home In Pondicherrry
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
