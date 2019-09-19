Wake Up To Serenity Beach View From This Airbnb Home In Pondicherrry

img-gallery-featured
Homestays

Casa Lakshmi

Kottakuppam, Puducherry
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

18, Mariyamman Koil Street, Serenity Beach, Kottakuppam, Puducherry

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Located straight off the fisherman’s beach called the serenity beach in Pondicherry, Casa Lakshmi is a small lovely rustic renovated home with a glass wall overlooking the beach. Outfitted with AC, wifi, books and a kitchen - this one is great as an escape away from the more populated parts of Pondicherry. So, what are you waiting for? Plan your trip NOW!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Homestays

Casa Lakshmi

Kottakuppam, Puducherry
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

18, Mariyamman Koil Street, Serenity Beach, Kottakuppam, Puducherry

image-map-default