Started by self-taught Sanjeev Pal, Bangalore-based Eye Candy came about with day to day stationery and leather bags that’s utilitarian in design, but dotted with cute handmade elements.
Eye Candy Makes Us Lust for Their Leather Stationery and Bags
Diary Dreams
Eye Candy does ready-to-order diaries, and takes special interest in creating custom journals and stationery. One look at their product line-up, and we knew we’d be browsing for a bit. They do simple and clean designs, which are off-set by quotes in quirky and fun typography and small accents: Think leather journals with subtle brass icons, a thin orange band running over cobalt blue leather, and handmade paper notebooks with motivational quotes on the cover. All the products are handcrafted in-house and they stock products ranging from stationery, decor, lifestyle and a variety of other everyday minimalist objects—the key factor being “handmade for you”.
Function, Durability, and Aesthetics
The elegant and uncluttered design is what makes them eye candy, literally. We even picked a beige leather wrap-around journal, and got this brown beauty customised. You can request your emblems, quotes, words, custom work be done in different colours and fonts. You have a vision? They get it done. It’s the extra steps and the personalised attention Sanjeev pays to customers that makes the whole {and fairly simple} process totally worth it.
Bespoke Bearings
You will receive an email with the lettering used for the quotes for approval before they send it in to print, and a set of images of the product before it’s shipped to you. While the whole process from print to package-opening takes about a week, when you open and see it absolutely lovely. We particularly liked the ‘Custom made for you, from…’ detail on the jute drawstring bag and the little gift we got along with the order—an additional notebook and leather wire holders. We’re also loving their TRiP Journals, Marilyn Satchel Bag, Nomad Duffle Bag, Traveller Folio and Small Accessories. They deliver worldwide, so choose carefully and order away. Price: INR 99 onwards
