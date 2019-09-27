F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

#WeekendsAtMarriott: Want A Holiday But Have No Time? Head Here For A Luxurious Weekend Staycation

How many of you crave a peaceful and lavish experience while planning a holiday? Well, let’s be truthful, we all do! Getting away for a weekend is the best way to recharge our batteries, isn’t it? We all come across situations when we feel we deserve a holiday but have no leaves left in the log. We totally get you!  And for those who enjoy the finer things in life, a weekend spent in the lap of luxury is definitely one to remember. What better than a luxurious staycation at the Marriott Hotels?

Yup, you heard us right. Marriott International brings you #WeekendsAtMarriott, a perfect weekend staycation for you to indulge in luxury. Keeping your comfort and style in mind, Marriott Hotels brings to you a selection of Five Star hotels that are ideal for relaxing. Bangalore has the most beautiful weather all year round and these retreats by Marriott Hotels  are the perfect choice for anyone looking for respite from the much needed mundane. They are offering packages that include all three meals,with activities like spa, yoga and run for you to completely rejuvenate. Kids below 12 can stay and dine for free (Hurray!)

To book your #WeekendsAtMarriott, log onto www.weekendsatmarriott.com or call the following hotels in your city. We suggest, Bookmark these immediately!

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Located right in the IT hub of Bengaluru, this property will let you experience Bengaluru like never before. The hotel offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and dining experience. They have a diverse range of activities planned for you and your family members to indulge in. Right from a 30 min express spa service to a cocktail making session for adults. For the kids they have fun activities like drawing, sketching and even a baking class. 

Package starting from 10,500 INR/night

Email address: mhrs.blrwf.reservations@marriott.com

Facebook- @bengalurumarriottwhitefield

Instagram- @bengalurumarriottwhitefield

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Plot 75, 8th Road, EPIP Zone, Whitefield, Bengaluru

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

JW Marriott Bengaluru is the ideal choice for those who like to experience and indulge in relaxation but with style. They have gorgeous and spacious rooms overlooking Cubbon Park and UB city. The hotel has amazing meet & learn activities like bartending academy & pizza making on saturday afternoon. 

Package starting from 13,000 INR/night

Email- jw.blrjw.dm@marriott.com

Facebook- @JWMarriottHotelBengaluru

Instagram- @jwmarriottblr

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

24/1, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

The hotel is a 45 min drive from the Bengaluru International Airport and is the ideal choice for anyone looking to revel in the perfect blend of luxury and elegance. They have fun & interactive sessions planned like cocktail making for the adults and ‘making behind the baking’ session for the kids.

Package starting from 9,999 INR/night

Email - rhi.blrbh.reservations@renaissancehotels.com

Facebook - @RenHotelBengaluru

Instagram - @renhotelbengaluru

Renaissance Bengaluru

17 & 17/1, Madhav Nagar Extension, Race Course Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway

This Sheraton was the first one to be crowned “Grand” in South Asia and we know why. The hotel has the highest dining destination in the city, High Ultra Lounge. While you are there,  make sure you don’t miss out on participating in the charcoal drawing session at the Art Cafe. 

Package starting from 11,400 INR/night

Email: Sheraton.Bangalore@sheraton.com

Facebook: @SheratonGrandBangalore

Instagram: @sheratongrandbangalore

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel At Brigade Gateway

26/1, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Another added gem to the list of Marriott Hotels in Bengaluru. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre lets its guests experience modern luxury and comfort in the best way possible. You can relax and rejuvenate with their Spa massage and Yoga session. While kids can participate in activities like cupcake & cookie decoration, Adults can learn the art of cocktail making at Chime - Lobby bar. 

Package starting from 11,975 INR/night 

Email: sheratongrandwhitefiled@sheratonhotels.com

Facebook: @sheratonbengaluruwhitefield

Instagram: @sheratonbangalorewhitefield 

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Prestige Shantiniketan Hoodi, Opp. Manipal, Hospital, Thigalarapalya, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

The name Ritz- Carlton needs no introduction. It's the epitome of luxury and world class service. 

With nine elegant restaurants and bars, they offer the perfect dining experience for your luxurious staycation. They have a plethora of activities planned like sushi making session at The Market and dim sum making session at The Lantern. They have a Ritz kids program dedicated to delight the kids with cookie making session and treasure hunt.   

Package starting from 11,500 INR/night

Email: resrevations.bangalore@ritzcarlton.com

Facebook : @ritzcarltonbangalore

Instagram : @ritzcarlton.bangalore

The Ritz-Carlton

99, Residency Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

If you are looking for an ideal way to relax, catch up on your reading, or even indulge in a soothing spa session, just book a stay in or around your city for this wholesome staycation. We promise you won’t regret it! 