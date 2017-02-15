Yes, the city of Chennai is known for the longest trench a.k.a Marina Beach and this happens to be a most sought after spot to those first timers to Chennai. But there’s plenty more to do, see and eat in Chennai than just walk along the Marina Beach. You need to make a weekend visit to the city that experiences four seasons of summer alone, all through the year!
Chocolate Rajini, Cheap Movie Tickets And History, There's More To Do In Chennai Than Marina Beach
Zuka
When it comes to Chennai, we need to start off with something that has “the thaliavar” incorporated into its scheme of things. “All the Rajini fans, now let’s do that daance“. Yes, this ain’t no lungi dance but one can get to see a huge chocolate Rajnikanth in the premises of this brilliantly designed, quaint cafe. Happiness is chocolate shaped they say, and once you are in the cafe and peruse the menu, you will understand how big a role cocoa plays at this cafe. expect lots of delicious, chocolatey goodness on the menu. Look up to the ceiling and you will notice the cutest chocolate butterflies, and you can even purchase these for INR 50 only.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Dakshina Chitra
Located around 25 kms from Chennai, Dakshina Chitra is what one can describe as a true portrayal of the South Indian culture and showcases regional architecture from the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. From glass blowing to palm reading, puppet shows and cultural performances, spending a day here will give one an essence of the South Indian way of life from another era.
Sathyam Cinemas
For those of you who nearly shell out INR 300 for a movie at multiplexes, here’s an USP of Chennai cinemas. INR 120 is all you need to catch a movie in the city and that too at a really good theatre complex. The Sathyam complex in Gopalpuram, Escape cinemas in Express Avenue, Luxe Cinemas at Phoenix Marketcity and the recently opened Pallazo Cinemas in Vadapalni, all transport you to a multiplex environment, without having to shell out a lot of cash. And you can enjoy butter and caramel popcorn too with all the money you just saved!
Museum Theatre
Established in the early 1800s, Museum Theatre Chennai is the second oldest museum in India after the Indian Museum in Kolkata. The museum is centrally located within the city and has an interesting display of artefacts. Palm leaf manuscripts and Amaravati paintings are the highlights here. This place is also a venue to catch some of the exciting plays that are performed by the theatre groups of Chennai !
Lloyds Tea House
The hot sun can certainly get to you at times and what better way to complain about the weather than doing it the Brit way. This tearoom is located in Gopalapuram and is a nice little space to sit down and have that cup of tea. Take a friend along, or go there by yourself — this tearoom gives a very subtle and toned down kind of appeal with the upholstery {it has maps incorporated to it, if you observe closely} and well anyone with a fancy for all things English, would certainly love this place.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Anokhi
A boutique with a cafe inside it, thats Jaipur based Anokhi for you. More than shopping here, {there are Anokhi in other cities too}, it is the cafe here that we love. There is a fresh bakery here that does everything from antipasti to desserts, and the cafe is frequented by guests from nearby hotels, and a lot of expats,
Comments (0)