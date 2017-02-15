Chocolate Rajini, Cheap Movie Tickets And History, There's More To Do In Chennai Than Marina Beach

When it comes to Chennai, we need to start off with something that has “the thaliavar” incorporated into its scheme of things. “All the Rajini fans, now let’s do that daance“. Yes, this ain’t no lungi dance but one can get to see a huge chocolate Rajnikanth in the premises of this brilliantly designed, quaint cafe. Happiness is chocolate shaped they say, and once you are in the cafe and peruse the menu, you will understand how big a role cocoa plays at this cafe. expect lots of delicious, chocolatey goodness on the menu. Look up to the ceiling and you will notice the cutest chocolate butterflies, and you can even purchase these for INR 50 only.