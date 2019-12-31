Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya Fest, Rajdhani

Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya Fest

₹ 500 upwards

Thu - Tue | 5-31 Dec, 2019

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Rajdhani

Address: Salarpuria Landmark, 1st Floor, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Khandani Rajdhani Swad Kesariya -The Winter Food Festival’ which is being hosted by Khandani Rajdhani. After prolonged monsoon in India, winter is one of the most awaited seasons which brings along with it the freshest vegetables and the best cuisine of the year. Bringing the finest to your platter, the menu will consist of all the seasonal favourites and desserts along with Rajdhani’s starters, Indian bread, curries, gravies, rice items and sweets. India’s most loved winter flavours with Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya. It’s an annual treat from Rajdhani starts from 5-Dec-19 to 31-Dec-2019 Have a visit and experience #WinterMenu with the #SwadKesariya

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Price

₹500 upwards

