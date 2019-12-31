Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya Fest, Rajdhani

Khandani Rajdhani Swad Kesariya -The Winter Food Festival’ which is being hosted by Khandani Rajdhani. After prolonged monsoon in India, winter is one of the most awaited seasons which brings along with it the freshest vegetables and the best cuisine of the year. Bringing the finest to your platter, the menu will consist of all the seasonal favourites and desserts along with Rajdhani’s starters, Indian bread, curries, gravies, rice items and sweets. India’s most loved winter flavours with Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya. It’s an annual treat from Rajdhani starts from 5-Dec-19 to 31-Dec-2019 Have a visit and experience #WinterMenu with the #SwadKesariya