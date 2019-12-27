Witch, Villager Or God: Sign Up For This Mafia Game Night WIth Your Buddies

If you're looking to spend your Friday night away from bars and restaurants, but still want to hang out with your friends, we recommend Mafia. It's a game of strategy and deduction that's all about solving a murder mystery or getting the village rid of the mafia, and if you don't know what we are talking about or have never played Mafia, this is the right time to sign up. We did and we had so much fun, especially when we made new friends. Oh yes, perfect opportunity to expand your social circle.

