Witch, Villager Or God: Sign Up For This Mafia Game Night WIth Your Buddies

Mafia Game Night

₹ 299 only

Fri | 3 Jan, 2020

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Dialogues

Address: 41, 18th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

What's Happening

If you're looking to spend your Friday night away from bars and restaurants, but still want to hang out with your friends, we recommend Mafia. It's a game of strategy and deduction that's all about solving a murder mystery or getting the village rid of the mafia, and if you don't know what we are talking about or have never played Mafia, this is the right time to sign up. We did and we had so much fun, especially when we made new friends. Oh yes, perfect opportunity to expand your social circle. 

How's The Venue

The event will happen at Dialogues Cafe in Koramangala. It's an event space, a cafe, and a co-working space too. 

Pro-Tip

If you want to make friends, come solo, or if you are uncomfortable around new people, bring your buds. The more the merrier. 

Price

₹299 only

