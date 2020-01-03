If you're looking to spend your Friday night away from bars and restaurants, but still want to hang out with your friends, we recommend Mafia. It's a game of strategy and deduction that's all about solving a murder mystery or getting the village rid of the mafia, and if you don't know what we are talking about or have never played Mafia, this is the right time to sign up. We did and we had so much fun, especially when we made new friends. Oh yes, perfect opportunity to expand your social circle.
Witch, Villager Or God: Sign Up For This Mafia Game Night WIth Your Buddies
What's Happening
How's The Venue
The event will happen at Dialogues Cafe in Koramangala. It's an event space, a cafe, and a co-working space too.
Pro-Tip
If you want to make friends, come solo, or if you are uncomfortable around new people, bring your buds. The more the merrier.
Price
₹299 only
