Obsessed With Zodiac Signs? Try These Unique Cocktails At Chez Nous

Chez Nous at Novotel Outer Ring Road is serving Zodiac Cocktails, a very interesting concept. Mixologist Sagar ensures the drink suits your taste. I loved the Zodiac Cocktail prepared for my sun sign, Sagittarius. The concept becomes even more interesting if you are a cusp. The blend is well-thought of, especially if you happen to be a cusp. These Zodiac Cocktails are available throughout this month. So make sure you get a taste of these unique cocktails specially curated for your sun sign.