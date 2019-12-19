Obsessed With Zodiac Signs? Try These Unique Cocktails At Chez Nous

Bars

Chez Nous - Novotel

Bellandur, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Novotel Bengaluru, Marathahalli - Sarjapur Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Chez Nous at Novotel Outer Ring Road is serving Zodiac Cocktails, a very interesting concept. Mixologist Sagar ensures the drink suits your taste. I loved the Zodiac Cocktail prepared for my sun sign, Sagittarius. The concept becomes even more interesting if you are a cusp. The blend is well-thought of, especially if you happen to be a cusp. These Zodiac Cocktails are available throughout this month. So make sure you get a taste of these unique cocktails specially curated for your sun sign.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

