We Found A Lovely Hotel Just Four Minutes Away From The Guruvayur Temple

Just a stone's throw away from the Guruvayur train station, you'll find The Bruhari Hotel. Despite being in a temple town, the cafe at the hotel comes with outdoor seating and chic decor that give off a very French Vibe. The cafe is actually an extension of the reception and it transforms into a lounge by night. We were greeted to a beautiful rose petals rangoli at the entrance of the reception.

To suit the weather in Guruvayur, The Bruhari Hotel has A/C and non-A/C rooms. Every room has a small balcony and a view of coconut trees on either side. Despite being located bang on the main road, all you can hear are sounds of the birds outside. How peaceful!



Apart from the serenity being a plus, this hotel is also only 400 meters away from the temple. The Bruhari Hotel also offers a guide, for a price, to take you to places around as well. They cater to a number of weddings throughout the year and are equipped to fulfil any request. We also found the staff here to be very helpful, taking care of impromptu requests and helping us u.

