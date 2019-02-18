The Secret Is Out: We Tried This Brand’s Beauty Products & It Was Love At First Try

Global Beauty Secrets is the brainchild of Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, a young and dynamic beauty enthusiast, who has conceptualized the brand with her own personal experience using natural ingredients like honey, milk, saffron and more. She grew up being influenced by these natural ingredients, helping her understand them better and further giving birth to Global Beauty Secrets. The brand’s end goal is for women around the world to nurture themselves with the right kind of products that are easy to use and rich in natural properties.

Global Beauty Secrets as a brand has brought together unique ingredients used globally for flawless and healthy skin. We were pretty much sold at their gorgeous packaging and were super keen to try these 2 new products- Turkish Rose and Mint shampoo and conditioner & Egyptian Honey and Castor hair oil.

Just like the Chennai women, Middle Eastern women too had an extraordinary love affair with their hair. The honey and castor oil were the backbone of many hair care rituals, followed by the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra. This Egyptian elixir works wonders, on your hair and boosts its overall health. Honey moisturises and conditions, while Castor strengthens the hair follicles, promotes hair growth and fights hair fall.

To enhance the growth, use the shampoo & conditioner that consists of Rose oil, used in the Turkish tradition of Hamam for cleansing, while mint is used for rejuvenation, soothing and healing. This shampoo and conditioner consist of rose extracts that’ll strengthen hair roots, promote hair growth and revitalizes the scalp. Good hair, all day, every day. We love the fact how each of the product packs in the benefit of an ingredient specific to a country and popularly used by women from all walks of life.