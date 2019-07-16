Turn Up The Heat With Apparel From This Designers Boutique

From corset blouses that criss-cross at the back to pretty sundresses, this brand is a must try for those with an independent sense of fashion. Hangar Atelier is your one-stop shop if you want to be in the spotlight. They also design menswear for all occasions.

Hangar Atelier primarily designs wedding wear for the bride and groom. They have an awesome collection of Bandgala suit designs and a striking collection of fusion lehenga designs. We loved their patiala suit designs along with their bridsmaid dresses. Further, they even design cute and fun party wear for children. We particularly loved their flower-girl frocks with lace-work and pompoms.

Siddharth has topped the charts with his 320 multicolour piece patched skirt, and their skirts are one of the most appreciated and unique pieces from their overall collection. Along with the skirt, we can’t wait to get our hands on their hot saree blouses. From backless to knotted, their blouse designs are on point!