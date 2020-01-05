Dog Lovers! The Doggos Are Set To Rock Your Weekend At The International Dog Show!

The Madras Canine Club is all set to host the International Dog Show from January 3 to 5, at the SPIC YMCA, Nandanam. Close to 400 dogs from 40 different breeds are going to take part, and we just can't be more excited! The event starts at 10 AM, with a variety of competition and speciality shows planned for our furry friends. Judges from around world have been invited by the Canine Club and you get to witness the best and the most obedient dogs get a badge or medal! How cute is that?? Mark your calendars from January 3 to 5, and don't miss out on one of the most pawsome weekends in Chennai.