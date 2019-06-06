Evenings That Are Sure To Leave You In A Trance Only At The Rockbar Bali

Rockbar Bali is one of those beautiful places we really enjoyed just being there. Not because of the variety of the boozes, mocktails or the food but the place is so beautiful in the evenings that it just mesmerizes you. Built on the slope of the hill, right beside the ocean, this place is filled with people to enjoy their drink alongside the most beautiful sight of nature. It is said that you should not see the sun setting as it gives negative vibrations but when we went, the positive vibrations which we got from this place and the sight, is really something which we cannot express. You need to experience it to know it. It is advisable to make a booking before you go there to avoid any disappointments pertaining to seat availability and seating areas as the place is full always. Rockbar Bali is situated in Ayana Resorts and Spa near Jimbaram, Bali.