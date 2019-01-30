Head Out For A Perfect Romantic Cafe!

Even though the place is situated amidst the middle of the city, Wild Garden Cafe made us feel away from the city. All we could hear was the sound of birds. This Cafe also sells flowers, jewelry so you can impress your bae if you could. Or you can go with your girl squad for a brunch. It's a really perfect place to take a lot of pictures. The menu was pure continental food, so there was a huge number of tourists from other countries. You could maybe spot a celebrity too.