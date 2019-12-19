Bring The Nostalgia Home With Antique Furniture From This Store In Teynampet

We found this hidden gem in Teynampet. Aadhi Arts offers a fine collection of antique furniture and fab decor that we’d love to have in our home. From three-mirrored dressing tables with an array of drawers to an antique intricately carved shelf for the living room, this furniture store is all you need to add some aesthetic elegance to your home. We loved their Rosewood chairs with cane woven backrests and their classic wooden loungers that would look perfect in our verandah. Aadhi Arts Furniture Store further keeps a Mahogany wood four-poster bed which reflects excellent craftsmanship. This shop also stocks little antique trinkets like oil lamps and metal idols of various gods. They also have a collection of refurbished sofa sets that we can’t wait to take home. You must check out their wooden rocking chairs and their footstools if you have enough space in your home to do justice. Aadhi Arts Furniture Store also keeps wooden cabinets with cut-glass panes and intricate design work, so don’t forget to check those out too.