It's time to start planning where you want to be during New Year's. We've made a list of awesome New Year parties across Chennai for you attend. Enjoy great music, food and drinks at these places, as you dance and party into 2020. Get planning!
Tik.Tok.Tik: Say Goodbye To 2019 By Attending The Best New Year Parties!
Happy Ending 2019 At Le Royal Meridian
Feel like a celebrity, as you walk the red carpet and get your photograph taken before you enter this party. Happening at the Flame, Le Club at Le Royal Meridian at Guindy, this party is going to be lit with unlimited imported drinks and starters, a fashion show and live beat-boxing. Don't miss out on the live performance of Supersonic DJ Felix from Melbourne. Tickets start from INR 2500.
The Last Hangover At Crowne Plaza
Happening at Gatsby 2000 from 7 PM, brace yourself for awesome performances by DJ Ali, Umesh and Navio. Get unlimited food and unlimited starters at this neon-nightspot and even enjoy a New Year's fashion show! Top it off with a performance by a western dance troop and party with your squad on the lit-af-dance-floor into 2020. Prices for tickets start at INR 2999.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Destination 2020 At Radisson Blu
End the year by partying to DJ Shreya, at Destination 2020 at the Pulse, Radisson Blu, Egmore. Enjoy unlimited imported alcohol, starters and simply party with loads of fun and music. Also enjoy performances by DJ TMPLR, Arvnd Wox and a live dhol. Be sure to get the party plus stay package if you're going as a couple to enjoy breakfast as well. Ticket prices start at INR 3499.
The Countdown 2020 At Feathers Hotel
With a huge line up of artists and DJ, The Countdown 2020 might be the party to be at this New Year's Eve in Chennai! Happening at Feathers Hotel at Manapakkam, enjoy unlimited drinks, performances by 10 DJs, fashion shows and a dual dance floor. Groove to the music of some of the top artists including DJ Hussy, Karty and Gowtham! Ticket prices start from about INR 1999.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6799
Evolve 2020 At Taj Club House
If you're planning to head to the Blend at Taj Club House, get ready for the craziest New Year's party in town! Witness spectacular visual effects, followed by epic performances from four top-rated DJs, with unlimited drinks and starters. The party also promises gift vouchers and many more surprises for its guests. Head there with your squad and evolve your crazy into the brand new year!
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
New Year Beach Party At Grand Oceana Beach Resort
If you're looking to party by the beach with music, drinks and fireworks, the Grand Oceana Beach Resort is the place to head to. Spend New Year's Eve with non-stop games, unlimited food, drinks and awesome performances. Stand a chance to win a trip to Bangkok via lucky draw as well! Enjoy a magic show and unlimited buffet with ticket prices starting at INR 1999.
- Room Rent: ₹ 3500
Discobolly New YearParty 2020 With VDJ Pinaki
The Discobolly at the Turyaa Hotel on OMR, is all set to for a sensational, Bollywood themed New Year party. DJ Amjad and DJ Indie Krish is all set to bring out the #DesiSwag for you, to spice things up! This party promises to be a spectacular audio and a visual treat, which will be perfect for you to start your New Year. Enjoy unlimited imported liquor and 3 vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters and ticket prices start at INR 3999.
- Room Rent: ₹ 5000
Sajanka Live In Chennai - New Year Music Festival
Head to Chariot Beach Resort this New Years Eve to party to the melodic trance sounds of Sajanka. DJ Avishai Grinbaum, the 24 year old behind the Sajanka project is set to play his hottest tracks which include, Mystical Electric, Jumpa Lumpa and Alejandro. Prices start at INR 1499, so grab your tickets to kick-start your 2020 by partying to the finest sounds by the beach!
- Upwards: ₹ 7300
Elite & Untameable
This rooftop party is truly for the elite and untameable in Chennai. Dress up and go wild on the dance floor with DJ Zuke, as you party away 2019, with awesome views of the city and an open sky! Happening at the Samasa at Turyaa Hotel on OMR, you could enjoy unlimited premium, imported alcohol and great food. Grab your tickets, as prices start at INR 1999.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
