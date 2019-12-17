Tik.Tok.Tik: Say Goodbye To 2019 By Attending The Best New Year Parties!

The Discobolly at the Turyaa Hotel on OMR, is all set to for a sensational, Bollywood themed New Year party. DJ Amjad and DJ Indie Krish is all set to bring out the #DesiSwag for you, to spice things up! This party promises to be a spectacular audio and a visual treat, which will be perfect for you to start your New Year. Enjoy unlimited imported liquor and 3 vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters and ticket prices start at INR 3999.