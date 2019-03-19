This Board Game Cafe In Adyar Let's You Play 250+ Games! Been There Yet?

There are a few eateries with a handful of board games to pass the time, but we now have our very first board game cafe. Dedicated to board games, the Board Game Lounge in Adyar is stocked with more than 250 games, so you can try your hand at the rarest and coolest board games.

Board Game Lounge is owned by Arjun Sukumaran and Chitra Appasamy. He started Board Game Lounge in 2012 and conducted Chennai’s first gaming meetup (1000+ members currently).



You are probably familiar with popular board games such as Monopoly and Scrabble, even if you’re not, you can explore a wide variety of rare games here. They’ve got games from different themes and genres and this USP guarantees a visit for board game lovers. Ticket to Ride, Splendor, 7 Wonders, Scythe, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game, Anachrony are some of the games currently available at the Board Game Lounge.

Bring friends or family and the staff at Board Game Lounge will help you choose a game and teach you the rules. You need to pay a flat fee and not per game, so you can play multiple games. From Tuesday to Friday (2pm-10pm) it is INR 200 per person and on weekends (12 pm-9 pm), it’s INR 300 (exclusive of food). Beverages like coffee, tea, lime soda, kombucha, Tang, Horlicks, and snacks like dark chocolate mousse, banana bread, strawberry tea cake, chilli cheese toast are served.