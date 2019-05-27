Chennai Folks! Found a relaxing getaway place to Unwind

Mermaid Resort is located away from the city and it's the perfect place to relax. The place is tucked in inside the trees and looks perfect. The hostess and the staff were really courteous and went out of their way to fulfil your needs. You can lie around In a hammock with your book or you can get into the pool and swim around, they have it all. The suite rooms are spacious and oh so lit! The place is surrounded by nature that u can hear birds chirping, and you can also see mango and jackfruit if you are at the right season. They also have ducks and quails and you can feed them with the staff if you want. The entire place is filled with green grasses and trees and it's really a hideaway from the city. The food In the restaurant was good and there are nearby options if you don't want to eat in here! The place is best on budget and there is nothing that can go wrong in here.