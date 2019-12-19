Experience The South Indian Childhood With Decor From This Online Store

We could almost smell the incense when we saw what Chettinad01 had to offer in home decor. This online store will ensure that you relive your childhood memories through the unique handcrafted pieces. From artistic furniture to aathangudi tiles, this store is for all nostalgic South Indians.

We couldn’t hold ourselves back when we first saw the pallankuzhi on their profile. The simple wooden traditional lamp holder just roped us in and we found ourselves glued to their page. We loved Chettinad01 furniture designs which include their low seat sofa designs as well as their single chair designs. Our hearts went out to the chair that was sculpted to look like a hand in one of the Asamyuta Hastas (bharatnatayam hand gestures).

Chettinad01 primarily works with wood for their furniture designs and metal for their home decor pieces. They have some intricately carved candle and key holders that we really liked. They also keep bronze idols of gods including Krishna. They have a beautifully sculpted porcelain idol of lord Ganesha in one of his dance forms.

They store some antique pieces as well including an exquisite storage box shaped like a peacock where there is a significant amount of intricate metal carving that has been done on the peacocks’ tail. They also offer silver flower holders along with ethnic cane baskets. What stole the show for us was their traditional baby walker that’s made completely out of wood and their antique cutlery collection.