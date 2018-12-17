Christmas is almost here. Have you organised gifts for all your near and dear ones? If not, we will make your life simpler with a list of Christmas gift ideas. From coasters and homemade chocolates to handmade soaps, make this Christmas special with these gifting options.
Make Your Life Easier With This List Of Christmas Gifting Ideas!
The Style Salad
They have a bunch of bespoke Christmas Boxes like the Christmas Campfire box that comes with a tea blend, double chocolate muffin mix, gingersnap/cinnamon cookies, nut bell Christmas hanging ornaments and more. This is priced at INR 1800. If you're looking to go fancy, check out their Our Wine All The Time box which comes with 2 beautiful wine glasses, a sangria mix and gourmet cheese knives. This one is priced at INR 4200. They even have 3D chocolate boxes priced at INR 250 and other curated hampers.
- Upwards: ₹ 1800
Alohomora - The Complete Party
Nothing says it better than a box of chocolates. Get homemade chocolates from Alohomora. They have chocolates in different flavours, Frozen-themed chocolates and even chocolates wrapped in the signature golden paper. But if you don't want chocolates, try their photo magnets that they will customise for you. Make a collage of all the pictures that you like and give it to them, who will then convert it into a photo magnet. How cool is that? Prices for a postcard-sized magnet starts from INR 130.
- Upwards: ₹ 130
Bodhai
Go green this Christmas and pick repurposed Christmas decor from Bodhai. They have Christmas ornaments made with light bulbs, coasters and their USP, light bottles will melt your heart! Perfect to share with your loved ones.
Sumithra Sekar
This Chennai-based artist has a list of Christmas gifting options and works particularly well for those looking to buy gifts in bulk (25 pieces and more). The heart-shaped tin box is our pick. It comes with handmade soap, hand-embroidered kerchief, and other goodies. The hamper is priced at about INR 200. You can also check out her collection of trays and baskets and get them customised to your liking.
Artistry
For something more personalised, check out Artistry, by Manisha Gidia Jain, who designs glass bottles and plates. She can turn tissues into wonderful pieces of art. We love the plates with Santa and an old Fiat covered with ice. We also like the ice-capped bottles with Christmas-related artwork and her mason-jar shaped magnets. Oh, it really is the time to be jolly. The decor items are priced from INR 500.
The Colour Company
Stars, Christmas tree, reindeer, bells, can it be more Christmasy? That's how Chandler would say it. The Colour Company has a range of decor items that you can add a Christmassy touch to. Angels, baubles with decoupage and watercolour prints on it, coasters, bottles - you can take your pick. If you have a naughty brat in your life, you can also pick DIY kits for them that come with ready-to-paint Christmas ornaments along with paints, glitter, glue and more.
Moksh Jain
With the no-plastic rule in place, you can buy a fancy jute bag for Xmas this time. Moksh, a jute bag shop, has a range of options starting from INR 50. Wine bottle bags, bow bags, snowflakes, reindeers - take your pick and spread happiness!
- Upwards: ₹ 500
