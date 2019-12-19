From Coconut Chai To Avocado Sushi, This Place Is Making The Case For Vegan Food

Located in Auroville, Dharma Swasti is a cosy, vegan restaurant nestled along with a slew of eateries and boutiques. Quaint, earthy and warm - these three elements dominate the overall ambience of this restaurant that is set in a lush green setting with cabanas in the open and tables set under a roof. Pedestal fans, vintage clothes and racks and gigantic dream catchers make up for the rest of the decor. As for the menu, it ranges from spring water beverages like coconut masala chai and hot lemon mint to salads, pastas and decadent smoothies. We tried their hummus with pita that comes with chilli oil and a side of freshly tossed veggies and loved how refreshing it was. Dharma Swasti also has some great pasta dishes, momos and vegan sushi that comes with avocado, red rice and green veggies, in case you're looking to experiment. For mains, we ordered their Khaosuey and mushroom wrap and were amused to see how filling the platter looked. Colourful, perfectly seasoned and steaming hot, the Khaosuey was simply heavenly and super filling. As for the mushroom wrap, we loved the crunchy bite of veggies that came with it and also the hummus dip. From there, we moved on to Dharma Swasti's fabulous dessert menu. From peanut balls to chia mousse, you can find a dose of healthy in everything that you choose to pick, including desserts. The choco mousse was our pick and boy was it good! Made with dates, raw cacao and banana, this was food nirvana personified. We're definitely bookmarking this place for our next Pondy visit. What about you?