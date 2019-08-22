Zostel is surrounded by Lush green trees and plantations in the middle of nowhere. It's such a serene place to stay over a weekend with friends or cousins. The place also provides Amazing food ( you have to provide extra for this) too! It's located in the middle of multiple tourist spots and so there are a lot of fun activities to do nearby and in the place. Overall it's a fun place and must-visit place in Vagamon I would say!
Dormitories & Vagamon: Getaway Sorted At This Backpackers Hostel!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Ease of finding the place was difficult.but the host was very helpful in finding the location and helping us.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group
