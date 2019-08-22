Dormitories & Vagamon: Getaway Sorted At This Backpackers Hostel!

Zostel is surrounded by Lush green trees and plantations in the middle of nowhere. It's such a serene place to stay over a weekend with friends or cousins. The place also provides Amazing food ( you have to provide extra for this) too! It's located in the middle of multiple tourist spots and so there are a lot of fun activities to do nearby and in the place. Overall it's a fun place and must-visit place in Vagamon I would say!