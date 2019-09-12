Escape To This Lovely Colonial Home When In Pondicherry!

The heritage town with the lovely beach walk, there’s precious little that can make Pondicherry more endearing to us. But it seems there is! This lovely air BnB home called The House of Blue Mangoes is centrally located and has a pretty colonial architecture with an open courtyard to boot. A few meters away from The Promenade, this one is reasonably priced for its proximity to the center, in comparison to its costlier counterparts. Solo trip, a small girls trip or a vacay with bae, this one will be a great fit!