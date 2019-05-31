Experience The Best Global Cuisine Nestled In The Lush Gardens Of Villa Helena

Set in the 19th-century, this charming Colonial-style guesthouse and restaurant is one of my favourite places in Pondicherry. Villa Helena has a lot across the global cuisine to offer and the ambience has been nothing short of divine. The lush gardens and the soothing flute music here offers a perfect setting to unwind. We indulged in an exquisite spread from penne pasta with pesto and crispy fried baby calamari with ranch sauce to chicken satay with peanut sauce and to wash it all down we had some refreshing hibiscus ice tea with sabja seeds and Kesar lassi. Finally diving right into our dessert course we had some decadent chocolate fondue and rich and creamy pannacotta with berry sauce.