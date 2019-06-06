Gorge On Italian Food & Sip On Wine From Sicily With Bae At Fiammetta’s Kitchen

It is not every day that you get to enter an expat's home, taste yummy food prepared by them, and have a time of your life. But you can taste the best wines and chow down on delish Italian food at Fiammetta’s kitchen. This isn’t a restaurant but is a specially curated intimate set of lunches and dinners organised by Local XO at Fiammetta's home in Madhavaram. The stunning decor and vibe of the event specially curated by Local XO made our hearts skip a beat! Fiammetta grew up in Sicily and moved to India over a decade ago. She was travelling in India and fell in love with it instantly, and we’re super glad she chose to settle down in namma Chennai! We attended the first lunch at her home and were spellbound. Lunch was served on the patio under yellow umbrellas and everything from the linen to cutlery was artsy. We loved the little purple flower wrapped with the fork and knife (Thank you, Local XO!)! This lunch has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. We had Focaccia Ligure (three types - with rosemary, onions, and cherry tomatoes) and Ripieni Liguri (baked zucchini with cheesy stuffing) and the bite-sized treats were perfect for starters. The Focaccia (apparently pronounced Fokkacha) tasted super different from the ones here and tasted divine. We loved the extra gooey element in the bread. For the main course, we had the Gnocchi with Pesto, Penne Arrabiata, and pasta with sun-dried tomato pesto & pistachio. Their non-veg counterparts come with prawn and pork bacon. The pesto was out of the world and the marinated basil added a strong tinge to the gnocchi. But, the dessert was the winner. The Tiramisu was made with espresso soaked ladyfingers and dusted with fresh cocoa powder and we were rubbing our bellies and saying “mmmm” just like Monica. Fiametta is planning to host more lunches, so take your bae and we bet it’ll make for a perfect Valentine’s treat! The lunch is priced at INR 1,800 and sees people from different countries.