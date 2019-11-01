Want to check out the beautiful Chennai skyline and city views along the beautiful beach? Then Chennai lighthouse is the place to be. The view from here is one of the most splendid views of the city with the beach on one side. It's one of the must-visit places. It opens at 10 am and is one of the few lighthouses with a lift to access the top.
For The Beautiful City View, Visit The Lighthouse!
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
Also On Chennai Lighthouse
Comments (0)