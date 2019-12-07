Bring Joy To Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season With Awesome Presents From These Gift Stores In Chennai

Ki Artworks on Instagram is an online gifting service that does everything from customised gifts and hampers to handmade party supplies that look amazing. Check out the polymer clay miniatures and their customized fridge-magnets. With Christmas closing, find a range of cool Santa figures, Christmas socks and mini Christmas trees. Prices start from INR 450 and, you can choose from a wide range of artsy hair clips, dolls, rings, brooches and the amazing resin-based pendants. Ki Artworks also delivers across India, so just be sure to place your orders in advance to receive them on time.

