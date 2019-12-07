The holiday season is here and we want to make sure that you gift your loved ones with awesome presents when you meet them. Check out these gift shops in Chennai to pick out the best gifts for the family and even for your bae. Just don’t forget the gift wrap and a lovely, small note!
Bring Joy To Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season With Awesome Presents From These Gift Stores In Chennai
Ki Artworks
Ki Artworks on Instagram is an online gifting service that does everything from customised gifts and hampers to handmade party supplies that look amazing. Check out the polymer clay miniatures and their customized fridge-magnets. With Christmas closing, find a range of cool Santa figures, Christmas socks and mini Christmas trees. Prices start from INR 450 and, you can choose from a wide range of artsy hair clips, dolls, rings, brooches and the amazing resin-based pendants. Ki Artworks also delivers across India, so just be sure to place your orders in advance to receive them on time.
- Upwards: ₹ 450
Nipuna Gifts
This elegant gift shop in T Nagar has the quirkiest gifting options such as coffee mugs, dream-catchers and miniatures. Find tiny light holders, lanterns, Santas, mini Christmas trees and even cute wedding gifts for couples. We loved the miniature Royal Enfield motorcycles, which is the perfect gift for your throttle head partner! Find tons of goofy dolls, clocks and magnets which scream sass starting at INR 200.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Gifts Addict
If you’re looking to surprise your loved ones with a quirky caricature this holiday season, then we recommend Gifts Addict. This shop specialises in creating customised caricatures, where you and your partner can be made as high school sweeties or football stars! Find heart-shaped collages and tons of creative Christmas-themed accessories, which will surely make your loved ones happy.
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Treasure Island
This huge shop at Egmore might just be a paradise of gifting items. Find tons of cutesy things such as key-chains, teddy bears, cups, cards and notebooks. Treasure Island also sells vintage miniatures and paperweights that would make great table-top gifts. You can shop for Santa hats, Christmas decorations and stickers too. We couldn’t get enough of their shot glasses and mugs.
Library Of Gifts
Library of Gifts is an online store selling curated gifts and home accessories for cool prices. Their products are made of gold foils crystals, sliver and bronze. Choose from a range of alcohol bottles, glass sets and our favourite, the six-set, gold whiskey glasses. Spoil your loved ones by gifting them classy champagne and wine glasses for their holiday dinners. You can also find photo frames, miniatures, jewellery boxes and serving trays.
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
The Box Company
This brand specialises in curating box hampers for all occasions, where you can get custom-made boxes designed from scratch. Simply plan your budget and who you’re gifting it to and The Box Company comes up with cool ideas fitting your idea. Choose from tin, pinewood and Moroccan print boxes in which the gifts come in. You can totally create a custom Christmas or New Year box with these guys and make your loved ones super happy.
