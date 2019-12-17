Feeling clueless about what to do? Let our weekly guide help you out.
#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week
Plan Your New Year Trip
Sick of partying every December 31? Then, this New Year's Eve, why not put your thinking cap on and plan a quick getaway? From backpacking and camping to chilling at a resort, there's a lot you can do, without having to travel too much. Tranquebar, Valparai, Ooty, Kodai - there are a bunch of options to explore within Tamil Nadu itself. Click here for a complete list of places you can visit this NYE, and have a kickass start to 2020. You can even house party at these places if you're more motivated by a staycation.
Homestays
- Room Rent: ₹ 12000
Celebrate Marghazi Like A True Chennaite
Marghazi season is here, and it's time to relish the most melodic Carnatic tunes and sabha food. There are lec-dems to go for and also gawking at lovely sarees and jewellery to attend to, people! Don't get why it's exciting? There's only way to find out - to actually experience it. Check out this guide and plan out Marghazi like a boss.
Get Touristy At Valluvar Kottam
It's holiday time, and if you're keen on going out and exploring new places, add Valluvar Kottam to that list. This lesser-known historical structure was built in 1976 and is dedicated to the famous Tamil poet, Thiruvalluvar. Symbolising the splendid Tamil culture, this site pays homage to one of the greatest works of Tamil literature. You can also check out events and exhibits here that keep happening regularly for an added dose of tradition and culture.
Monument
- Price: ₹ 3
Get Your Gifting Game On Point
Christmas and New Year's are both fast approaching and that means some serious pressure for getting the best gifts is looming. Fret not! You can get awesome plum cakes and Christmas desserts by home bakers this year or get creative with these gifting ideas. You can also check out these gifting stores for cutesy knick-knacks like fridge magnets, coasters, vintage miniatures, shot glasses, jewellery and more.
Go Budget Shopping At Sekar Emporium
Have a huge shopping list but don't want to spend a bomb? Head to Sekar Emporium in Kodambakkam and shop for a large collection of both men’s and women’s fashion, along with accessories and kids fashion at reasonable prices. Some might say this place is even better than Saravana Stores, but there's only one way to find out.
Clothing Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 950
