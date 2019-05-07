From Strolling Along The Beach To Slurping On Filter Coffee, Here’s Your Guide For A One Day Trip To Chennai

Chennai is a melting pot of cultures! Architectural marvels, drool-worthy dishes, beautiful beaches and a laid-back lifestyle sum up the place. And if you don’t mind the sizzling temperatures, this place can certainly grow on you. Here’s a list of things you can do while on a one day trip to Chennai to get a feel of the place.

Say Hello To Marina

One of our most prized-possessions, Marina offers some of the most breathtaking sights in the city. Head there in the evenings, and you’ll find the entire stretch come to life with snack sellers and stalls doling out some freshly-prepared snacks. Try the sundal which is like a chickpea salad with some spicy tempering and grated coconut or the chilli and onion bhajjis (fritters) that you wouldn’t have tried anywhere else. You can also go to the Lighthouse for a panoramic view of the entire city and visit the Vivekananda house nearby, an important pilgrimage which was once occupied by Swami Vivekananda.

Tourist Attractions

Marina Beach

Triplicane, Chennai

    Thulp On Some Good South Indian Dishes

    Rasam saadham, Banana fry, Fried appalam (papad) with thayir saadham (curd rice), neer dosai (ghee dosa). Oh! We love our South Indian food. And what good is your visit if you don’t get your hands on these? Check out this list of iconic messes in Chennai that serve up the best of local (and pocket-friendly) delights and prepare to be amazed!

    Get To Know T Nagar

    Popular among visitors and favoured by Chennaites, T Nagar is a place where you can spend an entire day and still feel like it’s not enough. Iconic silk saree stores (Nalli, Pothy’s), jewellery showrooms (GRT, Kalyan Jewellers, VBC),  street shopping options (Pondy Bazaar is what you’re looking for) and a long list of eateries - A2B, Saravana Bhavan, Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant), this place has it all and can help you get your hands on locally popular merch.

    Other

    Thyagaraya Nagar

    Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

      Celebrate Kollywood, Kollywood Style

      The movie craze in the city (especially for Rajnikanth) is known across the country and witnessing it while in the city is truly one of a kind experience. Whether you know the language or not, we urge you to watch a Tamil movie here at Vetri Theatre or Sathyam Cinemas and witness the enthusiasm of fans. Even more amazing if you get to watch a Thalaiva movie!

      Movie Theatres

      Sathyam Cinemas

      8, Thiruvika Road, Peters Colony, Royapettah, Chennai

      Witness The Charm Of Old Madras In Mylapore

      With some of the most iconic structures like Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Ramakrishna Mutt, San Thome Church, Church of Our Lady of Light along with hole in the wall eateries, Mylapore is the perfect place to experience old Madras that co-exists with the modernized one. You can also chomp on local snacks here without burning a hole in your pocket. Check out our Mylapore food guide and this list of things to do in Mylapore for more information. 
      Other

      Mylapore

      Mylapore, Chennai

        Grab A Cuppa Of Chennai’s Finest Coffee

        A visit to Chennai cannot be complete without a cup of perfectly brewed filter kaapi. Leo Coffee House which has multiple branches across the city is among the popular coffee places in the city. You can also check out this list for filter coffee or this list if you're looking for something fancier coffees to slurp on. 

        Juice & Milkshake Shops

        Leo Coffee

        42, South Mada Street, Mylapore, Chennai

