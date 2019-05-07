From Strolling Along The Beach To Slurping On Filter Coffee, Here’s Your Guide For A One Day Trip To Chennai

One of our most prized-possessions, Marina offers some of the most breathtaking sights in the city. Head there in the evenings, and you’ll find the entire stretch come to life with snack sellers and stalls doling out some freshly-prepared snacks. Try the sundal which is like a chickpea salad with some spicy tempering and grated coconut or the chilli and onion bhajjis (fritters) that you wouldn’t have tried anywhere else. You can also go to the Lighthouse for a panoramic view of the entire city and visit the Vivekananda house nearby, an important pilgrimage which was once occupied by Swami Vivekananda.

