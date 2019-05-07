Chennai is a melting pot of cultures! Architectural marvels, drool-worthy dishes, beautiful beaches and a laid-back lifestyle sum up the place. And if you don’t mind the sizzling temperatures, this place can certainly grow on you. Here’s a list of things you can do while on a one day trip to Chennai to get a feel of the place.
From Strolling Along The Beach To Slurping On Filter Coffee, Here’s Your Guide For A One Day Trip To Chennai
Say Hello To Marina
One of our most prized-possessions, Marina offers some of the most breathtaking sights in the city. Head there in the evenings, and you’ll find the entire stretch come to life with snack sellers and stalls doling out some freshly-prepared snacks. Try the sundal which is like a chickpea salad with some spicy tempering and grated coconut or the chilli and onion bhajjis (fritters) that you wouldn’t have tried anywhere else. You can also go to the Lighthouse for a panoramic view of the entire city and visit the Vivekananda house nearby, an important pilgrimage which was once occupied by Swami Vivekananda.
Thulp On Some Good South Indian Dishes
Rasam saadham, Banana fry, Fried appalam (papad) with thayir saadham (curd rice), neer dosai (ghee dosa). Oh! We love our South Indian food. And what good is your visit if you don’t get your hands on these? Check out this list of iconic messes in Chennai that serve up the best of local (and pocket-friendly) delights and prepare to be amazed!
Get To Know T Nagar
Popular among visitors and favoured by Chennaites, T Nagar is a place where you can spend an entire day and still feel like it’s not enough. Iconic silk saree stores (Nalli, Pothy’s), jewellery showrooms (GRT, Kalyan Jewellers, VBC), street shopping options (Pondy Bazaar is what you’re looking for) and a long list of eateries - A2B, Saravana Bhavan, Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant), this place has it all and can help you get your hands on locally popular merch.
Celebrate Kollywood, Kollywood Style
The movie craze in the city (especially for Rajnikanth) is known across the country and witnessing it while in the city is truly one of a kind experience. Whether you know the language or not, we urge you to watch a Tamil movie here at Vetri Theatre or Sathyam Cinemas and witness the enthusiasm of fans. Even more amazing if you get to watch a Thalaiva movie!
Witness The Charm Of Old Madras In Mylapore
Grab A Cuppa Of Chennai’s Finest Coffee
A visit to Chennai cannot be complete without a cup of perfectly brewed filter kaapi. Leo Coffee House which has multiple branches across the city is among the popular coffee places in the city. You can also check out this list for filter coffee or this list if you're looking for something fancier coffees to slurp on.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Comments (0)