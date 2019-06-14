Head To This Lesser Known Hill Station To Have A Quiet & Relaxing Time!

If you hate the mainstream tourist crowds and want to enjoy a quiet time in the hills, this place is for you! Vythiri is a 2-hour drive from Kozhikode and is near Wayanad. However, it isn't thronged with tourists like Wayanad is. It has multiple resorts and homestays that guarantee you a relaxing holiday. For those of who want to explore, you can head out to Pookot Lake(literally means 'covered in flowers') or check out the Spice Garden in Kalpetta, go Kayaking and even zip line across a tea estate. They also have a lot of spas offering authentic Kerala massages which make you feel like a QUEEN. Avoid Soochipara falls and Edakkal caves because they're crowded all round summer. Head to some lesser known falls like the Tusharagiri falls which is relatively less crowded. You can even go trekking in the trails near this waterfall and discover more such secluded waterfalls! If you're looking to shop, their specialties are 100% pure Arabian Coffee and spices like Cardamom, bayleaf etc. Do check out Coffee Hut in Kalpetta! This restaurant has posters of old movies and an entire bookshelf filled with our favourite books from childhood. For stay, Vythiri Resort is a good place if you're looking for a spa escapade and Stream View Homestay is also extremely good with a stunning view and a very friendly manager called Ritesh who ensures that you have a wonderful stay.