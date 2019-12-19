Drink By The (Camp)Fire Overlooking The Mountains At This Gorgeous, Pet-Friendly Cottage In Munnar

Planning a trip to Munnar? Stay at this 1 BHK cottage nestled in the cosy lanes of Munnar. First, it's winning for its views, it overlooks the mountain so you can drink your coffee while looking out at the misty mountains.

Three adults can stay at this cottage, which is surrounded by greenery. You’ll find a TV, Kindle, WiFi, Geyser, Mini fridge, power backup, and Air Conditioning (even though it’s not required much) here and the cottage is equipped with CCTV cameras and is wheelchair friendly.

The room has vintage windows and is well-ventilated, so get ready to take those mountain-view Instagram selfies. The outside patio is spacious and perfect to walk your dogs and pets. There’s a place to have campfires, too. Also, there’s a giant swing and a little birdcage with lovebirds. You can book the room for INR 722 per night (at the time of publication). So, escape to Munnar on your next weekend for some campfires and Pinteresty views.