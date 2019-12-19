This Hotel Is The Answer To Best Budget Hotel In Mahabalipuram!

If you are thinking of staying at Mahabalipuram for the night, there are only two options - luxury hotels or shacks. But the problem is the luxurious hotels are expensive, and there is always a question of safety when it comes to the shacks. So are there no budget hotels? Here's when Hotel Ramakrishna steps in. Located right next to the most popular Moonrakers, this hotel has 20 rooms.

With umpteen parking space, Hotel Ramakrishna is located on Othavadai Street. The owner of the hotel, Balaji tells us that the rooms have been renovated with contemporary furniture and lighting. The rooms are divided into - basic, deluxe, and supreme. They are also compact but perfect for a weekend getaway. They also provide basic toiletries and score brownie points on hygiene factor.

So spend a day at the beach, binge on food at Moonrakers, and crash at Hotel Ramakrishna. The rooms are priced from INR 800 onwards.