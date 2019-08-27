This Online Brand Offers Some Awesome Eco-Friendly Stationary And We Love It!

We found this pretty cool eco-friendly brand that sells stationary that will help clean up the world. Identity Geeks is focused towards reducing as much waste as they can by introducing and promoting environment friendly products. Their aim is to make it a trend like the ‘bendy pencils’ so that future generations make, picking the eco-friendly option a cool and trendy thing.

Their products include Beechwood Sharpeners, seed balls, paper pens and recycled newspaper pencils which are just tightly rolled sheets of newspaper around a stick of lead. The newspapers are stuck together using a natural adhesive which makes the pencil easy to sharpen too. You can purchase a pack of 10 for just INR 50. They offer colour pencils in this range too!

What happens to a pencil when it gets too small to sharpen? Honestly, most of the times we end up losing the damn thing before it even gets to that. BUt yes for those who don’t actually know, Those tips with the metal bit and an eraser are just thrown away adding to the waste. Identity Geeks has seed pencils, where the seed is placed at the back of the pencil. So, when the pencil gets too small to write with, all you have to do is bury it in the mud and water. They use Fenugreek, Spinach, Coriander, Amarnth, Purslane seeds which grow easily and purify the soil.