Experience Luxury Under A Budget At This Boutique Hotel In The Heart Of The City

Is it really that hard for luxury and budget to be friends? We don't think so. This boutique hotel will let you experience luxury without having to break your bank. The next time you are visiting namma Chennai consider staying at Ikhaya, a newly opened boutique hotel located in Nungambakkam. Hidden amidst the several residential bungalows is Ikhaya, an artisanal boutique that makes you feel like you are standing in White Town of Pondicherry. This property boasts of six rooms named after Indian flowers. Enter Gulab and you immediately get the Dutch colonial style feels and the Sabyasachi wallpapers only add to the charm.

Vintage ceiling fans, photographs of rural India, dreamy upholstery in contrast to the bright bedding, you are sure to feel romance if you are staying at Mogra. Feel cozy at Nargis which comes with a wide open balcony. The suite room, Nalini that comes with four post bed will make you feel royal, no doubt! The vintage-looking lampshades and lounge sofas add a touch of grace and elegance to this room. Don't miss the pantry that is attached to this one. It is hard to step out of Kamal, the next room that is well ventilated and screams comfort. Tuck into the bed and spend the day just reading a book. Sounds ethereal, doesn't it? Simple yet classy, Champa is perfect for the honeymoon couples.

All the furniture in the hotel is antique. Well, we are not surprised. But what about the food? They have continental, North Indian and South Indian breakfast options like aloo paratha, dosa, uthappam, fruits, French toast, cereal, and omelets. Enjoy free wifi, too.

The rooms are priced from INR 2,500.