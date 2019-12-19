JBS: Your Go-To Source For All Bakery Ingredients, Tools & Cooking Gadgets

JBS is your go-to source for all bakery ingredients, tools, cake decorating and cooking gadgets. Providing easy access to a range of interesting bakeware and edibles that fits your bill. They are also in constant lookout for your baking requirements and ensure that they get their stock updated accordingly. They will encourage you to get in touch with them for any specific requirements and they shall try their best to source it for you. Take your passion to the next level by a wide selection of baking and decorating products from baking ingredients to Tools, Accessories, Cake Tins, Pans, Pattern Nozzles, Cupcake Liners, Designer Muffin Cups, Variety Of Silicon Molds, Edible Decoratives, Few & Quirky Baking Stuff. They've tried to showcase all the possible essentials you may need while baking & throwing a party. JBS will continue to inspire you whether you are a homemaker who loves spending time in the kitchen or a professional with a business of your own. P.S - JBS is the first store with the integrated studio for all Veg Bakers with Deck Oven, Planetary mixer and various other baking essentials to use or rent.