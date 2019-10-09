This New Bean To Bar Chocolate Brand Is All About Sustainability And Natural Flavours!

Chocoshala is Chennai's very own chocolate making and chocolate tasting institution where they teach the science behind the making of bean to bar chocolates. After years of strategising, they have now come up with their own brand of bean to bar fine chocolates under the name of Kocoatrait. The best part of these chocolates? They claim to be the world's first sustainable chocolates. From their flavours to packaging, they are all about zero wastage and sustainability. Not only that, these are vegan-friendly and gluten-free too!

Let us start with their completely plastic-free packaging. Guess what? It is paper-free too! Apart from the adorable minimal colours and illustrations, these chocolate bars are covered using a handmade fibre processed with cocoa husk. Kocoatrait even gets its packaging screenprinted by specially-abled people. As you start to take off the wrapper, you will find a thick aluminium foil covering the bar. Yes, this is said to be easily recyclable too and can also be reused. They also have a piece of cocoa husk paper with QR codes that can tell you how to reuse the aluminium foil and also taste the chocolate the right way. The outer pack also has some pretty Mandala art on the inside. Zero-waste and how!

Coming to the main part now - the chocolates. They smell absolutely tempting. Kocoatrait makes them using khandasari sugar which is obtained from Uttar Pradesh farmers(a type of non-refined cane sugar) and without any artificial flavouring or oils. These bars come in interesting flavours that we are sure you guys will adore! Their best seller is the Coconut and Cinnamon flavour which is our fave as well. The bar inside is cut asymmetrically, and the creamy taste melts in your mouth, slowly and eventually. They even have rose, pink rose, banana, Sukku coffee, masala chai and lavender flavours, all locally sourced and grown organically.

You can even go for the plain dark chocolate! All of their chocolates are said to have only 35-36% of non-refined sugar added, making it a healthier bite to have. Each of their bars costs INR 190. Isn't it an experience altogether?