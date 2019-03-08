This Chennai-Based Gifting Label Is Solving Gifting Problems One Box At A Time

Taking inspiration from how her muse chai (tea) adds a refreshing touch to her day, Chennai-based Vishna Bokadia decided to start Lemon Chai Box, an initiative to incorporate a refreshing element to the whole concept of gifting. How do they do that, you may ask? Every gifting order here is packaged as a beautiful, customized box with contents of your choice, handpicked on your behalf by Lemon Chai Box. That’s right! You just have to give them a budget and share what idea you have in mind for them to make the gift. By understanding your needs, Lemon Chai Box gives you suggestions and helps you realize your vision through a specially curated box. As for the boxes, Lemon Chai Box gives you two options. The first one is the pre-curated box. This is ideal for the last minute gifters (count us in) and comprises ready to pick gift boxes for occasions such as Diwali, Holi, and couple gifts. In this, you basically get a list of content items specific to each occasion and you have to choose about 4-5 items based on your budget. You also get the option to add a personalized message in these boxes that cost between INR 4000 to INR 5000. We particularly loved their ‘Make No Sense Tonight’ box, that comes with naughty gifts like a whipping belt, cocktail mixes, wine glasses, massage oil and kinky playing cards. The second one is the high-end luxury gift box that is super personalized and includes fancy merch from brands like Forest Essentials, Swarovski and more. This is for the ones who are really looking to splurge but are struggling to put their thoughts together. By taking your inputs and working with you throughout the gifting process, Lemon Chai Box delivers the gift box straight from your dreams within 8-10 days. Super cool isn’t it?