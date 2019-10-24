Ditch The Common Gifting And Go For The Bling With This Online Gifting Brand

Honestly, when it comes to gifting, we always want to be different and precious yet always shy away from it thinking of the expenses. But can you imagine even the bling can be brought at a much cheaper price? Library Of Gifts is an online store which provides a curated list of gift products and home accessories which are all the bling you can hope for. Their products made out of gold foil, silver, bronze and crystals. You can go for traditional handcrafted options, international contemporary products or even minimal casual products.

Library Of Gifts has an array of alcohol bottles and glass sets. We especially love the gold whiskey glass which comes in a set of six. They also have a matching bottle to go with it to serve your drinks in style. The bottle's cap has a layer of shiny embellishment as well! They also have wine and champagne glasses which are perfect for a corporate party or an even a festive anniversary event at home. Their whiskey flasks are studded with colourful embellishments. You could go for classic black or bring out the cute side of you with the pink. When ordered, they are delivered in a classy and cushioned box.

We found a variety of crockery with mirror and stonework. Library Of Gifts has tea sets, bowls and serving trays. If you are looking for something simpler and cheaper, you could browse through their showpieces which will look perfect on a bedside table. They have a cute little silver miniature of a piano or a curving silhouette of a man! You could choose from their photo frames, jewellery boxes and even sindoor pocket size boxes. Out of the lot, our eyes also fell on their gold foil 3D paintings. Peacocks and phoenies, these sceneries are made intricately out of gold foil and are minimally framed. Their prices start at INR 1500 and can go up to INR 20000.

Their products can start at INR 500 and range till INR 25000. One thing for everyone!