Boutiques
image - Kiara
Boutiques

Kiara

Ladies! There's A New Designer Store In Town And It Looks Fab!
Adambakkam
Gaming Zone
image - Gametric
Gaming Zone

Gametric

This Gaming Cafe Has Something For Every Kind Of Gamer
Adambakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Barrels Men's Apparel
Clothing Stores

Barrels Men's Apparel

Boys! Shop Your Daily Comfort Wear From This Store In Adambakkam
Adambakkam
Shoe Stores
image - Thirunaal Foot Wear
Shoe Stores

Thirunaal Foot Wear

Cushion Your Feet With Customised Footwear From This Store In Guindy
Guindy
Religious Establishments
image - St. Thomas Mount
Religious Establishments

St. Thomas Mount

Get The Best Panoramic View Of The City Here
Ramapuram
Pubs
image - Sherlock's Pub
Pubs

Sherlock's Pub

Have You Been To This Brit-Style Pub Yet?
St Thomas Mount
Event Venues
image - Motta Maadi Music
Event Venues

Motta Maadi Music

Sing Along To Your Favourite Tracks On This Terrace
Nanganallur
Clothing Stores
image - Greenleaf Clothing
Clothing Stores

Greenleaf Clothing

It’s Tees, Jeans And More At This Store For Men In St. Thomas Mount
St Thomas Mount
Clothing Stores
image - Update The Clothing Store
Clothing Stores

Update The Clothing Store

Guys! Own Your #Brokebutfabulous Title With Budget Casuals From This Store
Malls
image - Palladium
Malls

Palladium

OMG! South India's First Palladium Mall Is In Chennai & We Have Never Been Happier!
Velachery
Clothing Stores
image - Promod
Clothing Stores

Promod

Sport The French Cool Chic State Of Mind Thanks To This Label In Chennai
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
image - Cold Stone Creamery
Dessert Parlours

Cold Stone Creamery

Did You Know? Cold Stone Creamery Has Opened A New Outlet In Velachery
Clothing Stores
image - One Friday
Clothing Stores

One Friday

This Kids Outfit Store Will Make Your Little One Look Like A Superstar!
Velachery
Gaming Zone
image - Jhoola Activity Centre
Gaming Zone

Jhoola Activity Centre

Kids Corner: This Activity Center Is All Things Awesome! Cheggit Out!
Nanganallur
Book Stores
image - Starmark
Book Stores

Starmark

Agatha Christie Or John Grisham: This Chennai Bookstore Has All Our Crime Novel Faves
Velachery
Accessories
image - Charles & Keith
Accessories

Charles & Keith

The Wedding Show Collection At This Store Is Lit And We'll Tell You Why!
Velachery
Clothing Stores
image - Scotch & Soda
Clothing Stores

Scotch & Soda

Slay The Style Meter With Clothes From This International Brand In Chennai!
Velachery
Clothing Stores
image - Amydus
Clothing Stores

Amydus

Embrace Your Curves Thanks To The Clothes From This Store!
Velachery
Cosmetics Stores
image - Innisfree
Cosmetics Stores

Innisfree

Korean Beauty Brand Innisfree Opens First Store In Chennai!
Velachery
Cosmetics Stores
image - Kiehl's
Cosmetics Stores

Kiehl's

Yay! We Dropped By Kiehl's First Store In Chennai And Got Free Samples To Boot
Velachery
