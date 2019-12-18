Explore
Chetpet
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chetpet
Gaming Zone
Classes & Workshops
Music & Dance Academies
Bowling Alleys
Community Groups
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Cook Town
Cook Up Your Signature Dishes With These Awesome Cooking Classes
Chetpet
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Combat Kinetics
This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Chetpet
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Feel The Rush Of A Heroic Escape With Your Squad At This Game Room
Nungambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Spin Dance Studio
Shake A Leg At This Dance Studio That Specialses in Jazz Dance Form!
Kilpauk
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Taekwondo Art Of Excellence
Focus Your Energy And Train Your Body At This Taekwondo Academy In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Great Goals
For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Shenoy Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Great Goals
For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
G Sector - Lazer Tag
We Found A Laser Tag Arena In Nungambakkam And You Have To Go With Squad
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Airborne - The Trampoline Park
Jumping Japang! Here's Why You Should Visit Nungambakkam's Airborne At Least Once
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Not A Box
#FamilyGoals: Spend Time With Your Kids At This Activity Space In Chennai
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
The Swingers
Hip-Hop, Zumba Or Get Moves Like Jagger At This Popular Dance Studio
Kilpauk
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Gameistry
There's A New Board Game Lounge In The City And Here's Why You Must Go!
Egmore
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Freeing India
Nuclear Countdown Or Secret Missions: Can You Escape From This Room In 45 Minutes?
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Arknemesis Gaming
OMG! We've Got The Biggest Gaming Café Right Here In The Heart Of The City
Nungambakkam
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Down Under
Have Your Tried Your Hand At One Of Chennai's Oldest Bowling Alleys?
Egmore
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Soapy Football Arena
Slip, Slide And Get A Kick Out Of Soap Football In Nungambakkam
Community Groups
Community Groups
Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation
Become A Member For INR 200 & Watch World Cinema At This Foundation
T.Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Blur
Level Up: Head To This Gaming Cafe Inside Sathyam Cinemas & Compete With Your Squad
Royapettah
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Pioneer Music Gym
Work Out Your Vocal Chords And Have Fun At This Music Gym
Teynampet
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
The Swingers
Hip-Hop, Zumba Or Get Moves Like Jagger At This Popular Dance Studio
Kodambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Asgard Entertainment
Gather Your Squad And Head To Asgard Entertainment In T-Nagar For A Game Of Laser Tag
T.Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
The Swingers
Hip-Hop, Zumba Or Get Moves Like Jagger At This Popular Dance Studio
T.Nagar
